It's a candy lovers dream and one of the sweetest places downtown.

If there was any more magic humming through the restaurant people might mistake it for Willy Wonka's factory. The kids might love it even more.

"You will never ever forget the celebration you have here," said Rula Khoury, a corporate events coordinator who works with Sugar Factory.

For any lucky attendants of the Sugar Factory in Campus Martius, they'll be walking into a restaurant they may have never envisioned.

There are rainbow-colored sliders, rainbow-colored pancakes, and prepared cocktails that come in a goblet. Just make sure if you're feeling like desert you keep your eye on the King Kong Sundae: it's $99.

The "high-energy dining" as the website puts it has restaurants all over the country, as well as some spots in Dubai.

"We are excited to bring our decadent dishes, sweets and treats, which have been enjoyed by guests around the world for over a decade, to the Detroit community," said Sugar Factory Partner Larry Rudolph. "The energy and atmosphere of downtown and the One Campus Martius building is the perfect place for Sugar Factory’s high-energy, family-friendly dining experience."

The whole menu is available here.