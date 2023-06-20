Summer officially starts Wednesday with warm temps

Hello gang, officially we welcome summer just before 11 a.m. Wednesday. Our weather stays dry through Thursday, looking at Friday through Sunday.

From time to time there could be a spotty thundershower, but no all-day soakers are expected. The best chance for some much-needed wet weather comes next Monday.

For the rest of Tuesday evening and overnight, a few clouds and cool with a low of 64.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds, warm again with a high of 84.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy but not as warm with a high of 79.

Friday: Mostly cloudy and a chance for a spotty shower or thundershower. The high will be near 80.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm with a chance for a stray storm and a high of 86.

Sunday: Hazy and very warm, with a chance for a spotty thunderstorm and a high of 88.

Monday: Cloudy with a few thundershowers and a high of 82.

Enjoy,

-Luterman



