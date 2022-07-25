Summer Sips: Adult-only Detroit Zoo night features drinks, entertainment

article

Experience the Detroit Zoo after hours this weekend during the adult-only Summer Sips.

From 6-10 p.m. Friday, only people 21 and older will be allowed at the zoo. Entry includes a free drink from Griffin Claw Brewing Co.; access to the Dinosauria life-sized dinosaur exhibit; themed cocktails and photos; free train rides; live music, and more.

Tickets start at $50 for people who will be drinking, with $30 designated driver tickets available.

A general admission ticket includes admission and six tastings. VIP tickets, which are $85, include admission and six tastings, as well as access to a VIP lounge, a free a buffet, and commemorative gift. Designated drivers can get a VIP ticket for $65.

Parking is $8 per vehicle.

Can't make it to Summer Sips? Check out these other adult-only events:

• Spooky Spirits – 6 to 10 p.m. Oct. 14

• Polar Beers – 6 to 10 p.m. Dec. 8