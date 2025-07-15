If summer temps make your mood 'heated,' there's a medical reason

The Brief Hot temperatures can make for short fuses, which is medically related. The heat releases cortisol, a stress hormone, which drains you of energy. Doctor Susan Albers explains the process and gives tips on what we all can do.



Most of us look forward to summer, but then when it gets here are we mad at it? The heat is on, and not everyone is happy about it.

Your mood can change as the temperature rises outside. You feel your own temp going up, and anger and irritation set it quickly.

Doctor Susan Albers with Cleveland Clinic gives the medical reason why.

"When it is hot, your body is working on overdrive to keep it cool," she said. "This creates stress on the body, which releases cortisol, the stress hormone.

"It drains you of your energy and your emotional resources to think through issues in a logical way."

Doctor Albers is a psychologist who says studies show that during heat waves, there’s an increase in emergency room visits, suicides, aggression and violence.

The heat can also impact your sleep, and if you’re not getting enough sleep, you may find yourself feeling more impatient or irritable the next day.

So, what can people do to "keep cool"?

Doctor Albers suggests being mindful of your mood. Know that the weather might be changing your tolerance level and stay inside.

"Plan activities around the heat," she said. "Do workouts, have difficult conversations, go on errands in the morning, or the early evening.

"This is going to conserve your energy and take advantage of the coolest parts of the day so that you don't get overheated and to keep your mood regulated.

You'll be reminded of something else many times during the heat - staying hydrated.

Don’t forget to drink plenty of water, Doctor Albers says dehydration can also affect your mood.