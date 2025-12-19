Metro Detroit weather: Winter returns as temps drop and wind chills dip to teens, single digits

The Brief Temperatures drop rapidly Friday morning. With this comes bitter wind chills again. Temps rebound for the weekend, though.



Winter is making a comeback as temps fade fast Friday morning.

Keep an eye out for slick spots on any untreated surfaces today.

VIEW: Live road conditions

The wind will whip up as well, driving wind chills down into the single digits and teens. Snow showers will flare up at times, but totals stay limited, generally a dusting to around a half inch.

What's next:

Temps rebound Saturday before a late-day cold front brings a few inconsequential showers. Colder air settles in Sunday as we welcome the solstice and the official start of winter. The cold doesn’t last long though, as milder air builds back in next week, and by Christmas we’re topping out near 50° with a chance for rain.