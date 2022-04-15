Sunny for Easter, but bring a coat

Temperatures appear to be heading in the wrong direction if you like your Spring on the mild side. Cool and breezy for the weekend.

Variably cloudy, windy and chilly Saturday with highs near 49. Low of 28

Easter Sunday brings sunshine, but you'll need a coat over that Easter outfit; high of only 46/34.

With cold air in place Sunday night, Monday morning, a wintry mix of rain and snow is possible through Monday afternoon. High 43/33.

A few lingering snow showers Tuesday morning, then variably cloudy. 46/32.

Cloudy Wednesday with a warm-up beginning. High 52/43.

Rain for Thursday and Friday. Milder too with highs near 60/37.

Enjoy your weekend!

