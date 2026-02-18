Detroit teen accidentally shot by another while allegedly robbing packages together

The Brief One teen is in the hospital after another teen they were allegedly robbing packages with, accidently shot the other. While trying to run from an attempted theft, police say the second teen's gun went off and hit the other teen in the arm.



A teen is in the hospital after another teen accidently shot them while they both attempted to steal packages, Detroit police say.

What they're saying:

Officials say on Wednesday, police were called out to the 6900 block of Parkwood for a reported shooting. According to authorities, one of two teens reported that they were attempting to steal packages together.

While trying to run from an attempted theft, the second teen's gun went off and hit the other teen in the arm.

The teen was taken to a hospital and is reportedly stable.