'Super drunk' state rep pulled over in Auburn Hills said she was driving from Detroit to Ann Arbor

A state lawmaker told police in Auburn Hills that she was driving from Detroit to Ann Arbor after an event at the Renaissance Center when she was pulled over for suspected drunk driving. Police also said her blood alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit.

Rebekah Warren, (D) - Ann Arbor, was arrested on December 26, 2019, by Auburn Hills police for suspected drunk driving.

Auburn Hills Police received several tips from other drivers about a vehicle that was weaving in and out of lanes.

When police caught up with her and witnessed her swerving from the middle lane and into other lanes eventually hitting a guardrail, they pulled the vehicle over.

Warren, who represents Michigan's 55th state house district, was driving her Jeep Grand Cherokee that night. According to police, the car's plate was REP055.

The police report states Warren was slow to stop and later told police she didn't stop because she didn't see the lights behind her.

Warren told Auburn Heights police she was coming from an event at the Renaissance Center in downtown Detroit and making her way back home to Ann Arbor.

Advertisement

She admitted to having 2 or 3 glasses of red wine at the RenCen 'just a minute ago' and, when police asked her to clarify how long it had been since her drink, she repeated the same statement, that it was 'just a minute ago'. When she said she knew that the RenCen was in Detroit and she was far north, in Auburn Hills, she insisted it was a 'minute ago'.

Police conducted several field sobriety tests, which she failed.

Rebekah Warren, a Democrat state rep. from Ann Arbor, was arrested for suspected drunk driving in Auburn Hills on Dec. 26, 2019. (Oakland County Sheriff)

Then, the officer requested a breath test and she refused. She was arrested for operating while intoxicated and refusal to submit to a breath test.

Her blood was drawn and submitted to Michigan State Police for testing. In early January, it came back as 0.212, more than twice the legal limit of .08 and well above .17, which is considered super drunk under Michigan law.

Warren is due back in court in early February.