The Brief Michigan officials are reacting to the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling upholding Birthright Citizenship. The high court rejected President Donald Trump's push to repeal the longstanding section of the 14th Amendment.



The Supreme Court released its long-awaited decision on Birthright Citizenship, upholding the law and rejecting a push by President Donald Trump to repeal the section of the 14th Amendment.

The ruling brings a conclusion to a case that has been working its way through the federal court system since January 2025.

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Michigan Officials react

Many governmental officials are reacting to the decision.

Attorney General Dana Nessel

"President Trump’s attempt to redefine birthright citizenship was a flagrant violation of the U.S. Constitution and a deeply dishonest effort to erase one of the most fundamental principles in our country. Today’s Supreme Court decision is a monumental victory, not just for the thousands of Michigan families who would have been impacted, but for all Americans.

"Birthright citizenship is at the heart of our American story, ensuring that every person born on U.S. soil is entitled to equal protection under the law. By joining with every court to have ever considered this policy, the Supreme Court has cemented a historic reality: birthright citizenship is a basic right, and no president is above the law."

U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens

"The Constitution is and always has been clear: if you’re born in America, you’re an American citizen. Even the Supreme Court knows Trump’s brazen attempt to invalidate one of the bedrocks of our legal system is illegal and unconstitutional.

"We must never stop fighting to protect the rights of all Americans."