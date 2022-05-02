Report: Draft opinion suggests high court will overturn Roe

Report: Draft opinion suggests high court will overturn Roe

A draft opinion circulated among Supreme Court justices suggests that earlier this year a majority of them had thrown support behind overturning the 1973 case Roe v. Wade that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a report published Monday night in Politico. It’s unclear if the draft represents the court’s final word on the matter.