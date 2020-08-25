Surveillance video shows suspected drunk driver crash into Detroit family's cars

In the last month, five cars and a fire hydrant have been hit by out-of-control drivers in a neighborhood on Hubbel Street in Detroit.

The most recent crash left a family without transportation after a suspected drunk driver totaled both their cars. The crash happened right outside their home in the middle of the night and was recorded on their security camera.

You can see on the video a driver speed on the left-side by a car trying to turn left. The car then slams into two parked cars. The driver was ejected.

"We heard a big boom. The kids wake up, they're screaming and we jump out of bed and we look out the window," said Brian Armbrister. Both his car and his wife's car are wrecked.

"The car is smoking now. It's undrivable," Armbrister said.

In a neighbor's yard, the driver that was ejected laid unconscious. The Armbristers ran over to help and say they smelled alcohol.

"We're not 100% on the alcohol but it was definitely something because she tried to speed around a car that was turning onto the wrong side of the road," Armbrister said.

Brian just replaced the engine in the Buick the same day it was hit.

"I replaced the engine. Eight to nine grand later, drove it home Sunday morning and this happened Sunday night," he said.

And to top it off, he says he can't afford car insurance living in Detroit. The quotes were $500 a month for basic coverage. Neighbors will tell you the insurance is so high because cars are constantly getting hit.

"My neighbors have been trying to get speed bumps for years now because over the last two or three years all they do is fly up and down the street."

They're worried more than even a person could be the next to get hit out here.

"I do not let my kids come out and play in the front the last at least four years," he said.

Detroit police were unable to provide information on the driver that caused this in time for when the story aired.