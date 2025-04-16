Surviving victim in deadly Northfield Township shooting speaks in court

The Brief Two suspects in the deadly Northfield Township shooting appeared in court on Wednesday. There, the surviving victim of the alleged attack took the stand to talk about the incident.



Two men facing kidnapping and homicide charges appeared in court on Wednesday. There, a husband who had lost his wife and father-in-law spoke in front of them.

Big picture view:

Jeffrey Bernhard talked about the night he saw his wife alive for the final time in front of Gregory Callhan and Keith Finley.

Two men, along with Shuvonne Vinson, face homicide and kidnapping charges in the deadly New Year's Day shooting in Washtenaw County.

"I distinctly remember hearing my wife scream," Bernhard said. "It was a scream that I will never forget. It was a scream of terror."

What they're saying:

Investigators say that on Jan. 1, the three suspects drove to the Bernhard home on Nollar Bend in Northfield Township, shot and killed Bernhard’s wife and father-in-law, and then took Bernhard’s 10-year-old biological daughter and foster daughter.

Bernhard says it was over a dispute with their 4-year-old foster daughter, who is Shuvonne Vinson’s biological daughter.

Bernhard says he was shot in the chest, head, and face.

"I don’t know too often when people are shot in the head that they survive. So, I was expecting that in moments I would be dead. I’m a person of faith. I believe in God and in Jesus Christ," said Bernhard. "Literally, as my head was on that floor, I prayed, and I said, ‘God help me.’"

Bernhard said he passed out briefly. When he woke up, he saw his wife and father-in-law dead. He eventually went to the neighbor’s home for help.

Police rescued the children.

Bernhard was reunited with his daughter days after the violent confrontation.