Suspect and two persons of interest wanted in connection to Woodward triple shooting

One person is dead and two people are recovering after a shooting that happened Saturday morning around 2:30 in the 3400 block of Woodward.

Detroit Police say two armed suspects, men ages 23 and 24, entered a business with a 23-year-old woman. Once inside, the two suspects got into an argument with another suspect, which eventually escalated to shots being fired.

In the midst of everything, three people were shot:

The 23-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The 23-year-old suspect was also shot and taken to the hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. He was eventually taken into custody, too.

Lastly, a 60-year-old man who was inside the business during the shooting was struck. He was taken to the hospital and listed in temporary serious condition.

During the investigation, two handguns were recovered.

Advertisement

After the shooting, the two other suspects fled the scene. One of those suspects was located at the hospital and arrested. Police are still looking for the last suspect, pictured below. It’s unknown if he was injured or not.

He is described as a black male, brown complexion, wearing a white hat, black t-shirt with red writing, black pants, and black and white gym shoes, armed.

Police believe two persons of interest may have information about the incident.

The first person of interest is described as a black female, brown complexion, short dark hair, wearing a multi-color long black dress. She was seen with the third suspect prior to the shooting. The second person of interest is a black male, 23 years old, 6’2, and light brown complexion. He was seen with Suspects one and two prior to the shooting and may have information pertaining to this incident.

If anyone recognizes these individuals or knows of their whereabouts, they are asked to please call Detroit Police Homicide at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.