Suspect arrested after brutal beating in Downtown Detroit

article

A suspect is in custody in connection with a Downtown Detroit beating and robbery that left a man in a coma last month.

Police have not identified the suspect who beat Jason Riddle on July 30.

People passing by called police when they saw him near First and Bagley. He was taken to a hospital, but since the thief took his wallet with his ID, he was a John Doe for several days.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or Detroit police at 313-596-5300.