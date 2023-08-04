Suspect charged in robbing man, stealing his Merle French bulldog at gunpoint

article

A 30-year-old Detroit man has been charged in the armed robbery of a resident, accused of stealing his money and his expensive bulldog.

Damario Lipsey, 30, of Detroit, was charged in connection with the armed robbery of a 27-year-old Detroit man and abducting his French bulldog at gunpoint in the area of Greenfield and Pilgrim Street July 29.

An investigation by the Detroit Police Department led to the arrest of the defendant on July 31, 2023. DPD says the victim's dog has not been returned.

The dog was a Merle French bulldog which has a grey coat and is in high demand, valued around $5,000 - if not more.

The original report stated that two suspects performed the robbery, but no information has been shared by investigators of his status.

In the moments after the robbery, the victim ran towards his house and the suspects followed. He was able to get his gun and fire shots in the direction of the armed men, but they got away with his dog.

Lipsey has been charged with one count of armed robbery and was arraigned yesterday afternoon in 36th District Court and given a $250,000 cash bond.

A bond re-determination hearing is scheduled for August 7, 2023, at 9:00 a.m., before Judge William McConico.



