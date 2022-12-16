Suspect in Detroit murder of 18-year-old arrested

Detroit police have arrested a 36-year-old man wanted for the murder of an 18-year-old on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.

Miles Murphy was arrested this week on murder charges after police said he shot and killed an 18-year-old man on Pierson Street on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

Authorities have not released the identity of the teenager who was killed.

According to police, they were called to the home on Pierson Street north of Joy Road around 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 23. Police said the victim was shot to death outside of the home and identified Murphy as a suspect in the murder.

This week, Murphy was taken into custody.

No further details have been released.