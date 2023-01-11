Suspect in Southfield Freeway shooting tried running victim off the road over lane dispute

article

Michigan State Police are investigating a freeway shooting after a dispute between drivers turned violent, with one vehicle attempting to run another off the road at times.

The incident unfolded early Wednesday morning at the northbound Southfield Freeway exit ramp onto eastbound I-96,

Police got a call about a road rage incident leading to a shooting around 6:40 a.m.

According to preliminary information from police, the altercation was over a lane on the exit ramp.

Michigan State Police say the suspect attempted to force the victim off the road with their vehicle before pulling alongside them.

There, the suspect pulled out a gun and fired several shots at the victim, striking their vehicle multiple times.

No one was injured or struck.

MORE: Body camera video shows Ann Arbor K-9 officer track down robbery suspect

Police canvassed the ramp for shell casings and as a result closed the M-39 exits onto east I-96.

Troopers are also working ot identify the suspect vehicle.