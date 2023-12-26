Suspect killed by Garden City police after shooting crash witness who was trying to help

article

Garden City police shot and killed a suspect after authorities say he shot a witness after a crash Tuesday morning.

According to Michigan State Police, the 37-year-old Hamtramck man was involved in a crash at Ford and Venoy. He got out of his vehicle and shot a witness who was approaching the crash scene to help. Police said he also shot at other vehicles in the area.

Police arrived and confronted the armed man before an officer and shot and killed him.

The witness shot by the suspect was taken to a hospital, where they are listed as stable. The other driver involved in the crash was also listed as stable.

Michigan State Police are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact 855-MICH-TIP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.