Suspect runs across I-94 to escape Dearborn police stop, later caught by drone

New Dearborn police video shows the arrest of a suspect who ran away from officers during a traffic stop - and sprinted across I-94 to get away.

The suspect's bid for freedom didn't last long - officers tracked him down with a police drone and found him hiding in a thick, overgrown area.

On Tuesday patrol officers pulled the man over on I-94 for a traffic violation and found that the driver had no valid license, had warrants for his arrest and was currently on parole.

As officers were interviewing the driver, he ran from them and crossed 1-94 through traffic, narrowly missing getting struck by a semi-truck and causing his hat to blow off in the wind.

Officers continued the foot pursuit and also deployed a drone. With the assistance of the drone, officers located the suspect hiding in a thick, overgrown area.

The suspect was taken into custody and charged with carrying a concealed weapon, felony firearm, felony resisting an officer, and being a felon in possession. Officers also found a handgun and body armor in the driver's vehicle.

"This incident could have ended in tragedy," said Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin. "Behavior like this will not be tolerated in the City of Dearborn; we will continue to pursue and arrest dangerous suspects and charge them with the appropriate crimes.

"We are fortunate to have advanced technology, including drones, to assist us in our day-to-day operations to locate these suspects."

