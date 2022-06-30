Suspect sought after stabbing on Detroit's east side

article

Detroit police are looking for a suspect after a stabbing June 20.

Police said the suspect stabbed someone in the 2400 block of Townsend, leaving the victim in critical condition.

The suspect was driving an older model white Ford Expedition with Michigan license plate: ELK 9416 with a pink picture of Betty Boop on the right rear tailgate.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-5740 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.