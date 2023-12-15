Suspect steals victim's Cartier sunglasses at gunpoint at Detroit gas station

article

Police are searching for a suspect who stole a pair of Cartier sunglasses from a victim Thursday at a Detroit gas station.

The suspect made a purchase inside the gas station in the 17000 block of W. McNichols around 2:10 p.m. before going outside. Police say the suspect was armed with a handgun when he approached the victim and robbed them.

Police said the suspect fled north on the Southfield Freeway service drive in a black Chevrolet car after stealing the victim's white-framed Cartier glasses.

The suspect is described as a slim-built man in his twenties. He is approximately 5 feet, 11 inches tall and was wearing a black hoodie, black pants with a white stripe, and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-596-5840, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP, or submit a tip on DetroitRewards.tv.