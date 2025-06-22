Security guard kills gunman at Wayne church

The Brief The Wayne Police Department say they responded to an active shooter at Crosspointe Church in the 3600 block of Glenwood Road at around 11 a.m. Upon arrival, police say a security guard for the church shot and killed the suspect. Police are actively investigating and are asking the public to avoid the area.



An active shooter was shot and killed by a security guard at a Wayne community church on Sunday morning.

The Wayne Police Department say they responded to an active shooter at Crosspointe Church in the 3600 block of Glenwood Road at around 11 a.m.

What we know:

A security guard at a Wayne church fatally shot a gunman Sunday morning.

Sources told FOX 2's Jessica Dupnack before the gunman was killed, a churchgoer driving in his truck saw the shooter and ran him over.

The security guard, who had been wounded in the leg, then exited the church and killed the suspect.

Police are actively investigating and are asking the public to avoid the area.

Wayne police respond to Crosspointe Church for reports of an active shooter. Photo courtesy of Metro Detroit Crime News

What we don't know:

Police have not released any details on the shooting.

It's not clear who the gunman is or what the circumstances around the shooting are.

The Wayne Police Department will hold a press conference at 5 p.m. with an update.