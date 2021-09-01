Suspected barricaded gunman ends standoff peacefully after 2 hours

A two-hour-long standoff in a Detroit neighborhood has come to a peaceful end - and police say they have the community to thank.

DPD responded to reports of an alleged barricaded gunman in the 15000 block of Forrer Street near Fenkel and Greenfield.

After getting a call of shots being fired at around 5:30 p.m., police responded surrounding a home with the armed man inside.

"(We also had our) hostage negotiators and mental health experts to see what we had," said Deputy Chief Franklin Hayes.

According to the preliminary investigation, the suspect was a tenant of the home and when private security came to evict him, shots were fired - leading to that tenant barricading himself in the home.

"Whatever it is, to resort to violence, and the use of firearms, the use of guns is unacceptable."

Two hours later at 7:30 p.m., the alleged gunman walked out of the house and surrendered peacefully.

Advertisement

"Certainly we want to thank the community for keeping us apprised (of the situation)," Hayes said. "As soon as they were made aware they called us, to ensure a bad situation didn't get a lot worse."