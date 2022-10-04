Suspected drunk driver fatally hits pedestrian on Michigan Avenue in Canton
FOX 2 - A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a suspected drunk driver in Canton Monday night.
The crash happened in the area of eastbound Michigan Avenue and I-275 around 8:40 p.m.
Police say it appears alcohol played a role in this accident and the driver was taken into custody. Investigators are working to identify the victim.
As the investigation stretches into the night, Michigan Avenue is expected to be closed east of I-275.