Suspected drunk driver hits Port Huron officer, takes out street signs

A Port Huron Police officer was unhurt over the weekend when a suspected drunk driver smashed into the back of the marked patrol unit before taking out several street signs and then trying to run away from police.

According tot he Port Huron Police Department, an officer heading north on Pine Grove Ave in a marked car was hit in the back end by a speeding car near Kennelworth Drive.

After the car hit the officer, the driver tried to drive away on Kennelworth. However, police said the driver was so drunk, they couldn't make the turn and went off the road, taking out several street signs before getting back onto the road.

But the driver didn't stay on the road. She drove over several lawns and hit a tree, which finally disabled the car. But then the woman got out and ran from the crash – only to be arrested by police.

Officers said she showed several signs of being drunk and was taken to the hospital for treatment of any possible injuries from the crash.

Police searched her car and found a handgun in the center console. The woman has a concealed weapon permit but, because of how drunk she was, she was in violation of her right to carry the weapon.

The 32-year-old woman from Kimball Township was booked into the St. Clair County Intervention Center for Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated. She was not identified.

Police are using her story as a reminder that this holiday season – and at all times – get a ride. Don't drive drunk. Take a cab, Uber, use a designated driver or just stay put until you sober up.