Suspected drunk driver runs red light, causes crash with Michigan State Police troopers

The Brief Police believe a driver was intoxicated when they caused a crash with Michigan State Police on Sunday morning in Flint Township. The at-fault driver was struck by an MSP vehicle when they ran a red light.



According to MSP, two troopers were headed back to the Flint Post at the end of their night shift just after 6 a.m. Police said the troopers were going through a green light at Corunna and Linden roads in Flint Township when a driver in a Chevrolet Trax ran the red light.

The police vehicle struck the side of the Trax, when caused the SUV to then hit a third vehicle, a Chevrolet Silverado. The troopers and at-fault driver all suffered minor injuries, while the Silverado driver was not injured.

An investigation is ongoing. Police intend to seek operating while intoxicated charges against the Trax driver.