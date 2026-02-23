Suspected drunk driver runs red light, causes crash with Michigan State Police troopers
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Authorities believe a driver was impaired Sunday morning when they ran a red light and were struck by a Michigan State Police vehicle in Genesee County.
According to MSP, two troopers were headed back to the Flint Post at the end of their night shift just after 6 a.m. Police said the troopers were going through a green light at Corunna and Linden roads in Flint Township when a driver in a Chevrolet Trax ran the red light.
The police vehicle struck the side of the Trax, when caused the SUV to then hit a third vehicle, a Chevrolet Silverado. The troopers and at-fault driver all suffered minor injuries, while the Silverado driver was not injured.
An investigation is ongoing. Police intend to seek operating while intoxicated charges against the Trax driver.
The Source: This information is from Michigan State Police.