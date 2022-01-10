Suspected drunken driver crashes on side of I-96 near Lansing

article

Police said they believe a man was drunk when he drove off eastbound I-96 and crashed Saturday in Ingham County.

The 30-year-old Mason man was the only one in his vehicle when he crashed along the freeway near the Okemos Road exit, east of Lansing.

The man was hurt and treated at a hospital. He has been released but may face charges.

Michigan State Police are pursuing operating while intoxicated charges.