Suspected library robber in Frenchtown Township arrested

A 21-year-old Frenchtown Township man was arrested for armed robbery and assault at a library in Monroe County.

The suspect entered Blue Bush Branch Library, located at 2210 Bluebush Road in Frenchtown Township, around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, according to a news release from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. While wearing a mask, he demanded money from the library staff and physically assaulted them.

The man fled the scene when one of the victims removed his mask.

A description of the suspect was broadcasted to area law enforcement, who flooded the area, according to the release. A trooper from the Monroe Post located the suspect walking on foot in the Forest Glen subdivision. He was taken into custody and interrogated by sheriff detectives.

Related article

The suspect is currently detained in the Monroe County Jail, facing charges of armed robbery and assault, police said. His identity is being withheld from the public until the formal arraignment takes place in the Monroe County District Court.

Blue Bush Branch Library will be closed on Friday, according to their Facebook.

Those with additional information are asked to contact the Detective Bureau of the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 734-240-7530.