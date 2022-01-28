Suspects carjack woman at gunpoint at Detroit gas station, flee in victim's SUV

Police are looking for two suspects after a woman was carjacked Wednesday at a Detroit gas station.

The victim told police that when she walked out of the gas station in the 11500 block of Hamilton at about 10:15 p.m., a man pointed a gun at her and demanded her keys.

The suspect got in the driver's side of the woman's 2014 Chevy Equinox. A second suspect got into the passenger seat, and the suspects fled north on Hamilton.

The stolen SUV has Michigan license plate 6KCF95.

The suspects were wearing all black and ski masks. One of the men was in his 30s and had a medium build. The other man was in his 20s and had a thin build.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Commercial Auto Theft Section at 313-220-8081 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.