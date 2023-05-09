Suspects chased, shot at driver who stole their car in Detroit, police say

For hours on Monday, the local lanes of I-96 were closed as police responded to a report of gunshots on the highway. It ultimately ended with two people in custody and one person hospitalized. Now we know that the two arrested were chasing a stolen car and shooting at the driver on the freeway.

Police responded to I-96 at Greenfield to a reported shooting where one person was shot twice just before noon on Monday.

Video from SKYFOX showed two people being taken into custody, which Michigan State Police later confirmed.

On Tuesday, police said they learned a motive of the shooting, saying the suspects were chasing the car as it was recently stolen in a Detroit neighborhood.

MSP said the gunshot victim was driving a ‘freshly stolen’ car that belonged to the two men who were arrested at the scene. The men were both arrested and are being held at the Detroit Detention Center, pending review from the prosecutor's office.

"Great work by the detectives on our Freeway Shooting Team to get these suspects off the street." said MSP First Lt. Mike Shaw. "We were fortunate that no one else was hurt by these suspects deciding to use gun violence on our freeways."