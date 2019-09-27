Suspects in red hoodies kill man inside his Detroit home on Lamont Street

A family is heartbroken after hearing their loved one was shot and killed inside a home on Lamont Street Friday.

"I don't know what happened," said Javontae Moore, the victim's brother. "I got a phone call and they are talking about he is gone."

Moments before the fatal shooting of the man, known as Mike, a neighbor who does not want to be identified, told FOX 2 he saw two men walking up and down his block.

"I saw two young guys walking around in red and they were suspicious looking," the witness said. "One looked at me and I thought they were going to do something to me."

That's when this neighbor went inside his home - but moments later the victim's family was at his door.

"They were asking for help, they said 'My son got shot' and they wanted me to come over," the witness said. "I was confused. They were hysterical and when I went over, I saw a friend of my laying on the floor."

"He was a good guy, a good father, he took care of everybody," said Moore.

Family and friends arrived to the house upset as police worked to maintain order at the crime scene.

"It appeared the deceased knew the young men, let them inside the home and obviously something went wrong inside and the young man was shot and lost his life," said a Detroit police spokeswoman.

The suspects were wearing red hoodies and quickly left the scene. Police said the shooting may have stemmed from a social media dispute but are unable to confirm it as the investigation continues.

If anyone has information about the shooting, contact DPD homicide or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.