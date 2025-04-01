SUV crashes through church building on McNichols in Detroit

The Brief The driver of an SUV crashed into a church building on the northwest side of Detroit. The crash happened when the driver swerved to avoid another vehicle that pulled in front of it on 6 Mile. There were no injuries to the driver and the building was no occupied at the time, when it happened.



An SUV crashed into a building just before 9 a.m. on McNichols in Detroit Tuesday.

Security videos were rolling when it careened into The House of Praise Deliverance and Outreach Ministries at the corner of Greenview.

The backstory:

Detroit police say the crash happened when the driver of a silver SUV tried to avoid another vehicle pulled out from Greenview in front of them on McNichols. The accident resulting in him crashing into the building.

"I heard a boom," said Andre Bartell who works nearby, adding it is nothing new. "Each and every time it happens that building has gotten hit, probably eight or nine times."

Minister Aaron Funches said there were no injuries.

"This here is a miracle of God," he said. "When people say God is real, this is evidence - because the person who actually went through this building, (you'd never know) he was in an accident. There were no bruises on him, no cuts."

Minister Funches is the brother of the lead pastor at House of Praise.

"And it’s not the first time it happened, he's (had this happen) several times - but never to this extinct," Funches said. "This can be repaired and restructure but a life we can’t get back."

And as members of the church community work to clean up, they are confident they will rebuild.

The Source: Information for this report is from Detroit police, a witness and a minister from the church.



