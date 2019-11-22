SUV goes airborne after striking deer, driver not wearing seat belt dies

Lapeer County Sheriff's Department responded to an accident Thursday night after an SUV reportedly swerved off the road.

Around 7 p.m. a 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer was traveling north on Silverwood Road when it struck a deer that was crossing. The deer "departed" right while the Chevrolet went left.

After swerving, the SUV traveled into a ditch until the Swaffer Road intersection, before going airborne over the road and vaulting into a plowed farm field. It rolled before coming to rest on the driver's side.

Ronald Romanowski, a 44-year-old, was the lone occupant in the SUV at the time was partially ejected from the vehicle because he wasn't wearing a seat belt at the time. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed for two and a half hours for rescue and investigative reasons. Along with the sheriff's department, Michigan State Police, Maryville Fire and Rescue as well as the city's ambulance service, and Lapeer County EMS service all responded.

The crash remains under investigation.