Table No. 2 pop-up at The Whitney July 15

Two fine dining restaurants in Detroit are coming together for a wow factor experience you're sure to remember forever.

Chef Omar Mitchell and his team from Table No. 2 are partnering with Chef Natasha and The Whitney for a pop-up dinner on July 15. Chef Omar joined us on The Nine to tell us more, and to show us how to make a short rib. You can get his recipe below.

The pop-up dinner includes four courses, non-alcoholic beverages and live entertainment. Limited seatings are at 5:40 and 8 p.m. and will be socially distanced. Tickets are $175 per person.

For more information or to reserve your spot, click here.

Flint stone Style Beef Short Rib

Chopped garlic

Onions leeks

Salt

Black pepper

house bbq Sauce

Rock & Rye Faygo

Preparation

Season with garlic, salt and pepper

Cook Short rib for 4 hours, pour soda into house BBQ sauce pour over short rib when tender

