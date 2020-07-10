Expand / Collapse search

Table No. 2 pop-up at The Whitney July 15

Published 
Cooking School
FOX 2 Detroit

(FOX 2) - Two fine dining restaurants in Detroit are coming together for a wow factor experience you're sure to remember forever. 

Chef Omar Mitchell and his team from Table No. 2 are partnering with Chef Natasha and The Whitney for a pop-up dinner on July 15. Chef Omar joined us on The Nine to tell us more, and to show us how to make a short rib. You can get his recipe below. 

Making short ribs with Table No. 2 Chef Omar

Chef Omar Mitchell from Table No. 2 in Detroit joined us on The Nine to tell us about a special pop-up dinner at The Whitney on July 15.

The pop-up dinner includes four courses, non-alcoholic beverages and live entertainment. Limited seatings are at 5:40 and 8 p.m. and will be socially distanced. Tickets are $175 per person. 

For more information or to reserve your spot, click here

Flint stone Style Beef Short Rib 

  • Chopped garlic
  • Onions leeks
  • Salt 
  • Black pepper
  • house bbq Sauce 
  • Rock & Rye Faygo 

Preparation 
Season with garlic, salt and  pepper 
Cook Short rib for 4 hours, pour soda into house BBQ sauce pour over short rib when tender 
 