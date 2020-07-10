Table No. 2 pop-up at The Whitney July 15
(FOX 2) - Two fine dining restaurants in Detroit are coming together for a wow factor experience you're sure to remember forever.
Chef Omar Mitchell and his team from Table No. 2 are partnering with Chef Natasha and The Whitney for a pop-up dinner on July 15. Chef Omar joined us on The Nine to tell us more, and to show us how to make a short rib. You can get his recipe below.
The pop-up dinner includes four courses, non-alcoholic beverages and live entertainment. Limited seatings are at 5:40 and 8 p.m. and will be socially distanced. Tickets are $175 per person.
For more information or to reserve your spot, click here.
Flint stone Style Beef Short Rib
- Chopped garlic
- Onions leeks
- Salt
- Black pepper
- house bbq Sauce
- Rock & Rye Faygo
Preparation
Season with garlic, salt and pepper
Cook Short rib for 4 hours, pour soda into house BBQ sauce pour over short rib when tender