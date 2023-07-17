Taking Back Sunday, The Maine, PVRIS more head to Michigan for 2023 Sad Summer Fest

article

Sad Summer Fest stops in Michigan on Tuesday, bringing acts like Taking Back Sunday, The Maine, and PVRIS to Sterling Heights.

Sad Summer started in 2019 and has featured The Maine all but one year. It's the first time the annual music festival visits the Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill – previous events were held at The Crofoot Festival Grounds in Pontiac.

Other bands on the bill include Hot Mulligan, Mom Jeans, and Stand Atlantic.

Michigan's date also includes Motion City Soundtrack and Sincere Engineer.

Doors open at 1:30 p.m., and tickets are still available. Get them here.

Can't make it to the fest? Be sure to check back later for FOX 2's coverage.