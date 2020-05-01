Talented Southgate teen's chalk art lights up sidewalk, brings cheer

Sydney Robinson's talented Disney chalk art is brightening her Southgate community at time when we could all use it.

"You have this idealized version of your high school senior year that you have had in your brain since you were young," she said. "To have that taken, abruptly, it's hard."

Sydney graduated summa cum laude from Riverview High school, but like so many other high school seniors, she is staying at home.

The COVID-19 pandemic put a stop to everything, but when the weather started to warm up, Sydney started drawing.

"I was bored, so grabbed some of my chalk from our deck box back there and started doodling our cats and our dogs and stuff," she said.

The doodling led to elaborate chalk drawings of Disney characters.

"I lay down the flatter colors with regular old sidewalk chalk and then the art pastels you use to get more shading and stuff like that," she said.

"She's always been a very creative young lady," said Kris Robinson, her mother.

And she has quite a portfolio

The rain has washed away a lot of the outdoor art, but the Robinsons were able to save some of it.

Rain or shine, Sydney's sidewalk art is attracting attention - a welcome distraction from everyday life.

"My mom posted my drawings on Facebook and that has gotten a lot more traction than I thought it would," she said. "I have had a few neighbors walk by and say 'That's good.' The mailman said it was good, so that was pretty good."

"We have a lot of younger kids in the neighborhood and they ride their bikes by - and its kind of fun," Kris said.

"It's good to know that I've possibly made a few people smile," Sydney said.

"If I could I would cover it all and permanently keep it," Kris said. "But when the rain washes it away I guess it is a new canvas for her."