Target offering special midnight release of Taylor Swift's new album

Taylor Swift's new album is releasing at midnight on Friday. Metro Detroit Targets are offering an exclusive midnight release special.



Swifties all across Metro-Detroit are counting down the minutes until Taylor Swift’s new album drops.

Meanwhile, one major big box store is offering an exclusive midnight release special of Swift’s "The Life Of A Showgirl."

A Target in Troy is one of hundreds of locations across the country with a special release of Swift’s highly anticipated new album.

Target says it’s offering exclusive vinyl and CD editions of 'The Life of a Showgirl' and the Troy location on Coolidge Highway is one of 500 around the country where Swifties can line up for the midnight release.

In addition to the standard CD and vinyl versions, Target is offering a limited run first and only pressing of "The Life of a Showgirl: The Crowd Is Your King" edition (Summertime Spritz Pink Shimmer Vinyl).

