'Taste of Black Spirits' in Detroit highlights African American distillers

An event Friday in Detroit will highlight spirits made by Black distillers.

The Taste of Black Spirits at the Garden Theatre will showcase the history and evolution of Black distillers, as well as the importance of these distillers to the industry. Some of these distillers will be attending with samples of their spirits.

"Underrepresentation and a lack of diversity has long been an issue in the spirits industry", said chief executive curator of Black Spirits Legacy Lazar Favors. "The Taste of Black Spirits continues to build on the remarkable legacy of African American master distillers and industry leaders to generate equity for Black entrepreneurs. I am motivated to give our audience a unique, high-quality, experience and create access to capital for Black-owned spirit brands".

Tickets are $55, and include drink and food samples. Cigar Lounge tickets are also available for $100, and will get you cigars from Black-owned brands.

Buy tickets here.

This event follows The Liquid Forum on Thursday. During the forum, panelists will discuss their professional journeys and provide mentorship for those interested in the spirits industry.

Tickets for the forum at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History are $25. Buy them here.