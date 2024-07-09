Taylor gas leak on Telegraph causes businesses to be evacuated

article

Taylor police and fire are at the scene of a reported gas leak on the north end of the city Tuesday night.

The leak is in the area of Telegraph and Van Born causing the businesses in the area to close up with workers evacuated.

FOX 2's Dave Kinchen is at the scene - located at the southern city border of Dearborn Heights - and says there is a strong smell of gas in the air.

