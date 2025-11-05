Taylor parents confront school board on teachers allegedly making inappropriate comments

The Brief Parents in Taylor had been waiting to confront school board members about a handful of teachers accused of making inappropriate comments to students. But they suddenly felt intimidated by some in the crowd who attended.



Wednesday was a night many parents in Taylor had been waiting for, with a chance to confront school board members about a handful of teachers accused of making inappropriate comments to female students.

However, what happened—or rather, did not happen—was a surprise to everyone in the room.

What they're saying:

Several parents reached out to FOX 2 in recent days, including Wednesday afternoon, urging to cover the Taylor Board of Education meeting.

This follows several parents and former students coming forward, alleging that a handful of teachers made inappropriate and suggestive comments to female students across the district recently and in past years. This includes one teacher who used to work at Taylor High School before moving to another building, according to district sources.

Parents say they were going to confront the board, demanding what they call transparency, but they suddenly felt intimidated by some in the crowd who attended.

Instead, those parents stayed in their seats and listened to Board President Linda Moore, who used to be the Taylor teachers union president, address the elephant in the room. You’ll hear that, some of the allegations that sparked this whole controversy, followed by one parent who still has questions.

"It’s been a surprise to see that there was a comment that I personally would protect a teacher over a student before I’m a former president of the Taylor Federation of Teachers. I find that comment appalling and disgusting and slanderous," said Moore. "There is no way that myself or anyone else on this board would protect a parent or adult over a student. And I just want to make that very, very clear. The first thing she told me was that he was making uncomfortable comments and that he came and sat with her."

Dig deeper:

After that interview, the Superintendent told FOX 2 in a statement that one teacher is on paid leave because of threats made to them as a result of social media posts, not because of an active investigation.

In fact, the Superintendent says they have not received any "formal complaints" and therefore are not currently investigating.

However, parents have sent us copies of emails to district officials expressing their concerns.

The district is urging anyone with allegations of inappropriate conduct by staff members to speak up so they can be investigated.