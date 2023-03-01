Taylor woman and her special needs daughter struggle for 7 days without power

Seven days - and no power for Julie Barnette in her home in Taylor after last Wednesday's ice storm.

"It's been seven days and here I am," she said. "

FOX 2: "I see your neighbors have power."

"Yes I seem to be the only one on the walk without power," she said.

Barnette holds the powerline ripped from her house - and standing in front of a downed live wire in the back of her house. DTE knows about it -they slapped on a sticker, and put up the yellow caution tape.

FOX 2: "Are you worried about that live wire? Absolutely, absolutely."

And Julie lives with her 35-year-old mentally disabled daughter.

"Her things in the home are very important to her, so now she's starting to have behavioral issues because of this," she said.

No Internet means Julie can't do her job- there's spoiled food -- but the worst is, she's had no answers from DTE.

Barnette even made a complaint with the Public Service Commission.

"I'm very mad," she said.

But while FOX 2 was at Julie's house- a worker from Extreme Powerline Construction arrived.

"It would be so amazing if it were done today," she said.