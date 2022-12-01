Team USA advances to knockout round after defeating Iran 1-0

Hopeful fans gathered at Thomas Magee's on Tuesday for a must-win game for the United States Men's National Team.

"I’m always nervous when they play because I feel like as the U.S. national team there are high expectation but at the same time we haven’t done enough yet to really put our footprint in the world stage," said Roddy Green, a former Detroit City FC player.

The stakes were high as they faced Iran – if they won, they would advance to the next stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. If they lost or tied – they pack their bags and head home.

In the first half, an aggressive Team USA came in firing, and it paid off. Christian Pulisic scored a goal at the 38th minute.

"This is what it’s all about. This is the World Cup. December or July — this is what it’s all about," said excited fan Thomas Lieto moments after the goal.

Thomas Magee's owner Erik Olson said he was pretty happy with the first half.

"I like the way we’re controlling the ball. I like the way we’re moving in transition keep possession and keep shooting. I think we’re a better team, and we just keep the hammer down," he said.

That’s exactly what happened. The squad lost Pulisic to a pelvic injury for the second half —but refused to take their foot off the gas pedal. They held strong defensively all the way through nearly 10 minutes of stoppage time to secure the win. At one to nothing, Team USA won, finishing as the runner-up in their group.

Fans at the watch party were ecstatic.

"We’re one of the best 16 teams in the world right now, and we could be better," said Ben Blaut.

"After 2018 when we did not qualify, to be in this really hard group and get out in very convincing fashion is amazing," said Dylan Lallemand.

"We’re super excited about the win. We had to clinch it to go on to the knockout round, and we’re super proud of the team. They’re all super young. It was a great time here," said Leah Milete.

The boys in red, white, and blue pulling off a huge win. Team USA goes on to face the Netherlands in the Round of 16 on Saturday.