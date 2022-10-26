TEDx Detroit: A story of FOX 2 mentorship between Huel Perkins and Roop Raj

Wednesday was the 14th annual TEDx Detroit where Roop Raj got to talk about the mentorship of former FOX 2 anchor Huel Perkins.

"Tedx Detroit is the place where technology, entertainment and design collide in the form of speakers, and entertainment," said Shawn Lee of TEDx Detroit

And this year's event brought out some FOX 2 talent, past and present.

Retired FOX 2 anchor Huel Perkins and current anchor Roop Raj took the stage to share an important story.

"I think it's important to encourage young people to live out their dreams," Perkins said.

And at the center of at all, is a friendship that these broadcasters share that formed years ago when Roop was in high school.

"The minute I met Roop Raj I could tell his desire to become a broadcast journalist was strong, although he was just a teen," Perkins said on stage.

"I was 14 years old, I looked around, and I didn't see any Indian-Americans who looked like me, that were on television that were doing the news," Raj said.

But Raj, as a teen, did a cable access show in his hometown of Troy. He reached out to one of Detroit's most celebrated anchors for guidance.

"Finally in 1991 I met Huel Perkins and he became a face that I recognized," Raj said. "Because mentorship my friend, is about a mutual understanding. It's about being close to somebody enough to be vulnerable and ask for help, and that's what Huel has done for me,"

"Huel Perkins and Roop Raj being a part of this is amazing," Lee said. "And then to see Roop Raj take over the position Huel held when he retired - it's an amazing story we think needs to be told from the stage, and more people need to hear."

Retired FOX 2 anchor Huel Perkins and current FOX 2 anchor Roop Raj at TEDx Detroit.

From music to speeches, event organizers hope participants walk away inspired.

"We have some of the most amazing people who are doing some of the most amazing things around the world," Lee said. "And we are changing the world - and it's all from the Detroit area."

Below is the TEDx Detroit show - to see Huel and Roop, fast forward to 3:41:00.00



