Teen charged as an adult in deadly Warren crash during police chase

The Brief Warren police and the Macomb County prosecutor's Office say a 17-year-old is facing a murder charge after a deadly crash killed a 48-year-old driver. Warren police initiated their traffic stop in a neighborhood not far from 8 Mile and Schoenherr, where the crash ended. Speeds hit up to 89 miles per hour, and it lasted seven minutes.



A 17-year-old is charged with murder, and four other juveniles are facing felonies accused of leading Warren police on a chase that ended in the death of an innocent Detroit driver.

Police also held a press conference detailing the June 18 crash.

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Warren police say it was a tragedy that could've been prevented if 17-year-old Deyarin Marsh pulled over.

Warren police initiated their traffic stop in a neighborhood not far from 8 Mile and Schoenherr, where the crash ended. They had multiple reports of stolen vehicle crimes in that area, saw a truck with a headlight out, noticed teens inside with ski masks, attempted a traffic stop, and the chase was on.

Speeds hit up to 89 miles per hour, and it lasted seven minutes. The crash then occurred when 48-year-old Remious Washington pulled over to the right for the sirens, when he was hit and killed.

The driver was arraigned on Wednesday.

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Seventeen-year-old Marsh is charged as an adult with second-degree murder and six more counts. Four other teens, ages 11 to 15, were charged with felonies as juveniles.

Marsh is being held without bond.

"Our officers were doing what we expect," said Commissioner Eric Hawkins. "We expect our officers to address individuals who are terrorizing the neighborhoods of law-abiding residents in this community. We remain steadfast in our duty to protect this community from those who are threatening its peace. We must hold individuals accountable when their choices break the law and they flee from authorities and it leads to such devastating consequences."

The family of Remious Washington is feeling a lot of pain, saying they hope the teens involved can turn their lives around, but also believe Warren police are not without blame for continuing this police chase.

"You see some kids in ski masks with a broken headlight in a truck," said sister Khadijah Caldwell. "So yes, we've got to hurry up and get them at all costs, at any costs. It doesn't matter who's around. Everybody's lives are at risk."

By the numbers:

Police pursuits are down 45%. Sixty percent were terminated by a supervisor.

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