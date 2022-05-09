Teen charged after man killed during robbery at Detroit gas station

A teen is facing charges after police say he shot and killed a man during a robbery at a Detroit gas station Friday.

Marquise Javier Walker, 19, is charged with one count of premeditated first-degree murder, one count of felony murder, one count of armed robbery, one count of carrying a concealed weapon, and three counts of felony firearm.

Police said 47-year-old Arthur Gowens was robbed and shot just after 5:45 p.m. at a gas station in the 8820 block of Wyoming Avenue. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Walker fled but was arrested later that day. He was remanded to jail after his arraignment Monday and will be back in court May 31.