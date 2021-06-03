Teen group's mobility hub plan for Ford connects Corktown to Downtown

Ford Motor Company is helping high school students bring their solutions to improve the way people get around, as the teens launched a mobility hub in Corktown.

On Thursday, a group of winners got to unveil their idea for the Mercy Education Project Mobility Hub located in Roosevelt Park, also in the shadow of the Michigan Central train station in Detroit.

Their pitch included plans for mobility stations with maps, bus schedules, parking information and more. The goal is to create a central location for various modes of transportation, including bike-sharing, scooter and ride-sharing services.

"We wanted to connect Corktown and Downtown and basically have a place where people can come and enjoy themselves," said Nazli Sancen.

Nazli Sancen, Student Mercy Education Project

The City One challenge was a crowd-sourcing platform created by Ford to find new mobility designs and innovations

"We are aiming to work with the community, to bring community-centered innovation to the space," said Gina Schrader, Ford. "And this is just a perfect example."

