Teen overcomes his vaccine fears, excited for in-person learning

"I'm glad that I took the vaccine," said Denzel Lane. "So I'll have the privilege of being in the building this year if it doesn't get any worse."

For 15-year-old Denzel Lane, it's past time to get back to the classroom. As a student at Detroit Cass Tech High School, he's never actually been in school there because of COVID-19, spending his freshman year at home, learning virtually.

"Having to stay home my freshman year for a whole year - was not good at all," he said. "I just really want to be in that building and get that feeling of school again."

Denzel wants to become a veterinarian and loves science - but still, he was skeptical about getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

"I was very hesitant at first, I didn't have as much trust in the vaccine because I thought it was a little bit rushed," he said.

But his parents care for their elderly loved ones - and knew they had to be vaccinated.

"It didn't make sense for the people that I care for to be vaccinated, and we're not," he said. "We - my husband and i made the decision to get vaccinated and all be on the same page and do our part."

Which meant everybody doing their research - and getting information from legitimate, scientific sources and not - social media.

"It's definitely coming from all social media - I think social media is a very toxic place to be when you are looking for information," said Latasha Lane, Denzel's mother.

Denzel and Latasha say don't believe everything you see on social media which is full of misinformation - there the kids learned the Covid vaccine would give them Covid - or they would "turn into zombies."

"There's been no illness - no sickness - everybody is good and they have not turned into zombies," Denzel said.

Latasha says they're still being careful - even though 12-year-old Deniya is also vaccinated. Her youngest, Deniz is not old enough to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

"We all have to do our part to keep him safe as well because he's the only one that's not vaccinated," she said.

But they know many people are still hesitant - and they hope - by sharing their story - more people will do their research - and decide to get the shot.

Many of Denzel's friends - already have.

"After they saw me take it - they got a little bit more encouraged to take it themselves," he said. "So now a lot of my friends are getting this vaccine."

And getting a shot - at getting back to normal.

"I do not want this to become our new normal - I don't want this to last for a while," he said. "You have to look at the future and not just the present."

"It's not just for you - it's for you - your kids, your loved ones, your surroundings - your world," Latasha said. "I'm quite sure we are all tired of being locked in the house, so if this is a step to us getting back on track - we should try it."