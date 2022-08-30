Teen phenom Anissa Lea will be youngest artist to be featured at Detroit Jazz Festival

Anissa Lea is in the studio rehearsing for a big show - the biggest yet for the 17-year-old. She will be performing at the iconic Detroit Jazz Festival - billed as the world’s largest free jazz festival, featuring world-class talent, for more than 40 years.

"I cannot even express how excited I am - overwhelming excitement," she said.

A native of Metro Detroit - Anissa Lea started singing when she was five.

"When I was 5 years old, I got to listen to all types of genres - but jazz was one that stuck out to me," she said. "As soon as I came across jazz, I fell in love right away.

"I fell in love with Ella Fitzgerald, Dinah Washington, Peggy Lee - so really - all the greats in the jazz world

Her mom, Emily, a piano player, became her vocal coach.

"Since I was five, she's always supported me," said Anissa. "She went in the basement with me and we would study for two or three hours every night.

"She told me - she said, 'Anissa - you just believe in yourself and you continue the path that you want to continue, follow your dreams and that's what I'm doing."

Her dad, John, has documented her journey all along the way.

"I cannot even begin to describe how much they have influenced me," said Anissa.

They, along with the talented musicians by her side.

"We have Keith Kaminski on sax - who played for (Bob) Seger - everybody in that room has performed for just greats - you know - amazing musicians," said Alex Greene.

Greene is Anissa Lea's producer and manager - he says all the talent and hard work - is paying off.

She's already recorded one album - has two more in the works and of course - will be at Jazzfest this weekend - the sky is the limit.

"She's the youngest to ever be featured in the jazz festival - which is just amazing for all of us," Greene said.

"I can't stop smiling - it's like - someone pinch me," she quipped. "I'm so thankful - I'm honored to be able to perform there - especially to be able to enjoy the crowd and be able to perform with such amazing musicians."

You can catch Anissa Lea on Saturday, Sept. 3rd at 4:30 at the Absopure Waterfront Stage at Hart Plaza. Jazzfest is free and open to the public.

For more information, you can find the website here.



