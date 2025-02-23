Teen shot on Detroit's west side, police investigate

Detroit Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday, Feb. 23, on the city's west side.

According to preliminary information, a teen was shot around 2:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Pallister, near the Lodge Fwy and W Grand Blvd.

The victim was transported by medics to the hospital. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department.

Detroit Police did not know the age or condition of the teen. The circumstances of the shooting are under investigation.

