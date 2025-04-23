Expand / Collapse search

Teen shot outside church near Seven Mile on Detroit's west side

By and David Komer
Published  April 23, 2025 6:09pm EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit

Teen shot on Detroit's northwest side near Seven Mile

An argument led to a non-fatal shooting of a teen on Wednesday.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a shooting that left a teen wounded on the city's west side Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened in the area of Gilchrist and Seven Mile Road near the First Baptist Institutional Church. Investigators say the victim is a juvenile but would not give an age.

Police say an argument turned into a non-fatal shooting and two suspects are being sought. 

Stay with FOX 2 for more information when it becomes available.  

Crime and Public SafetyDetroit