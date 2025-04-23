Teen shot outside church near Seven Mile on Detroit's west side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a shooting that left a teen wounded on the city's west side Wednesday afternoon.
The incident happened in the area of Gilchrist and Seven Mile Road near the First Baptist Institutional Church. Investigators say the victim is a juvenile but would not give an age.
Police say an argument turned into a non-fatal shooting and two suspects are being sought.
